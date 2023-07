GOP rep's bill would confiscate assets from drug cartels to fund border wall, tackle fentanyl crisis A GOP lawmaker is introducing a bill that would divert the assets of drug smugglers into funds to build the border wall and tackle the fentanyl epidemic.

Family of Florida mom of 4 who overdosed on legal herbal supplement awarded $11M A lawsuit alleges that a kratom distributor "misrepresented and misled consumers about the risks" of the herbal supplement, which led to a Florida mother's sudden death.

Skeletal remains found on Alabama property linked to man who has been missing for over 3 years The remains of Michael Lynn Dillard, a man who was reported missing in April 2020, have been found on a hunting property in Alabama. Dillard was last seen alive on Nov. 24, 2019.

Democrats 'failing epically' to reach Black male voters heading into 2024, activist warns Democrats are worried that their party is "failing" at reaching Black male voters and younger Black voters as the party campaigns for 2024, the Washington Post reported.