GRAND OPENING – Crossroads Bridging the Gap

The Crossroads Bridging the Gap Community Center, 512 E. Gibson St., Cedartown, is having its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26.

Food, games, and other events are planned for both adults and children.

Crossroads Bridging the Gap aims to meet the physical and educational needs of residents in the neighborhood through afterschool tutoring for children, adult literacy classes, food distribution, counseling, and other services.

For more information, call Willie Mae Simpson at (678) 249-5323.