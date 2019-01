Grace Baptist Church is hosting a Valentine’s Day lunch to help raise money for the youth.

The lunch will be held on Sunday, February 10 at 2:00 P.M.

The lunch will include: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink.

You can purchase 1 for $8 or 2 for $15. You can choose to dine in or take out.

For more information, call 706-331-5527.