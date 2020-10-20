Gospel Singing

“The Goldens” will be performing November 7, 2020 at the Cedartown Market and Shops
591 West Avenue
Steve will be grilling hotdogs with all the fixings, also!!
Cal 770-880-0631 for more info!!
