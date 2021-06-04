Gospel Singing & Fellowship Dinner

Everyone is welcome to come to a Gospel Singing and fellowship dinner at Rolator Park in Cave Springs. It will be August 7th, 2021 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Hear the Prodigals, Zenk Turner, the Clark Family and more.

Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the anointed Gospel singing.

Also, everyone will be served a free meal to enjoy with coke or tea, and a dessert or fruit.

For more info or directions call Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988!

We’ll be looking for you!