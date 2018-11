Gospel Jubilee will be held on December 31. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the singing is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m.

There will be a break at 10:00 p.m. for refreshments (approximately 45 minutes) then the singing and praising of The Lord will resume.

The featured Gospel Artist will be Ever Present.

Address: 344 Salem Church Road, Tallapoosa, GA 30176

For more information: Contact Tammy at 470-331-3027