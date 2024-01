Trump GA prosecutor in relationship with DA blasted for 'inadequate' info on drug, alcohol use: divorce docs Former President Trump's prosecutor in the Georgia case, Nathan Wade, was criticized by his wife's lawyers for giving "inadequate" answers about his alcohol and drug use.

Fox News Voter Analysis: Trump tops Haley in New Hampshire Former President Trump beat Nikki Haley by 10 points in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, continuing a strong show of support after a dominant win in the Iowa caucuses last week.

Jamie Foxx returns to set of drama-plagued Cameron Diaz movie after 'crazy' rumors and hospitalization Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz began filming "Back in Action" at the end of 2022 and continued into 2023 before Foxx suffered a "medical complication" that put production on hold.

Carrie Underwood shares glimpse at Nashville life as mom of two boys: 'Changed me as a person' Carrie Underwood gave fans a rare glimpse of her life at home with her family on social media as she gears up for her Las Vegas residency return.