FIRST EVER!!

Mobile “Drive Thru” Food Pantry

Thursday, May 23

11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required with I.D. (Driver”s license or utility bill)

Maximum of TWO families per car and must be present with I.D.

71 Woodall Road

Across from the CHS Football field.

Turn on to Woodall Road and follow the signs up the hill.