June 22, at 2:00 p.m.

Annette Laing, former History Professor from Georgia Southern University, originally from Scotland, will have a 90 minute long presentation for children age 5+. The subject will be Western Migration and the Gold Rush.

Come to the Polk County Historical society museum to the upstairs conference room. The museum is located directly across from West Cinema!!

This event is FREE TO ATTEND!!

Visit: http://www.polkhist.com for more info!