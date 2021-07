AFT head Randi Weingarten makes over $560,000 per year, 9 times average teacher salary, records show Weingarten’s staggering salary clocks in at $564,236 according to AFT’s IRS Form 990, meaning she’s raking in serious cash over the teachers the union she runs represents. Houston Keene

Georgia Gov. Kemp targets Stacey Abrams, MLB in new ad campaign As the first pitch in the relocated MLB All-Star Game approaches, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is targeting Stacey Abrams and other prominent Democrats in a new ad campaign and reiterating his pledge to fight legal challenges to the state’s controversial election law. Thomas Barrabi

Reno City Hall evacuated as 6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes region Reno City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck along Nevada's border with California. Brie Stimson