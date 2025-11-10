GNTC Launches Line Repairer Apprenticeship Program

Georgia Northwestern Technical College has launched a new apprenticeship program to help train the next generation of electrical line repairers.

The U.S. Department of Labor–registered Line Repairer Apprenticeship is offered through GNTC’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with Gridco, a Birmingham-based grid infrastructure company. The three-year program provides advanced, hands-on training for utility contractors working toward federal apprenticeship requirements.

Angela Berch, GNTC’s vice president of Economic Development, says the program builds on the success of the college’s Electrical Lineworker program, which began in 2022 and has already graduated more than 100 students.

The first group of nine apprentices began training in August at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart. Each apprentice will complete more than 400 hours of classroom instruction and 6,000 hours of on-the-job training over three years.

Gridco’s senior safety and training representative, Mike Caro, says the partnership is a big win for both employees and the utility industry—helping companies retain workers while strengthening the regional workforce.

A second cohort of apprentices is expected to begin in April of 2026.

Contractors interested in learning more can contact GNTC’s Office of Economic Development.