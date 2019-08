Gutfeld talks to CEO of conservative satirical website about repeated fact-checks by Snopes The CEO of conservative-leaning Babylon Bee, a well- known satirical website, said they are being treated as a real news site after Snopes began fact-checking their recent content, labeling them 'fake news.' Fox News Staff

Howard Kurtz: Put aside 'political blame game' while Trump visits Dayton, El Paso "MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz said Wednesday he'd like to see both sides stop the "political blame game" while President Trump and the first lady visit Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in the wake of two mass shootings that left 31 people dead. David Montanaro

Bernie Sanders: Trump should skip El Paso trip and work on his 'racist rhetoric' 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders urged President Trump to skip his planned trip to El Paso, so he could work on reforming his "racist rhetoric." Nick Givas

Trump visits Dayton, El Paso after mass shootings, while facing protests President Trump landed in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday to pay his respects and offer his support on the first part of a trip to two communities devastated by mass shootings over the weekend that left at least 31 people dead and dozens injured -- but Trump was greeted by protesters attempting to partially blame him for […] Adam Shaw