GiddyUp Junction VBS – Wimberly Hill

ALL AGES!!
Wimberly Hill Baptist Church
200 Wimberly Hill Loop, Cedartown
Sunday – Wednesday
June 9-12
6:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
Mini Meal, Bible Stories, Music, Games, Crafts, Snacks
For more info call 770-748-7580 or 770-546-3052
