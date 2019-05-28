GiddyUp Junction VBS – Wimberly Hill

ALL AGES!!

Wimberly Hill Baptist Church

200 Wimberly Hill Loop, Cedartown

Sunday – Wednesday

June 9-12

6:00 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Mini Meal, Bible Stories, Music, Games, Crafts, Snacks

For more info call 770-748-7580 or 770-546-3052

 