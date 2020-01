CES 2020: virtual reality, artificial intelligence and a small glimpse of the future Flying taxis, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and even a new energy drink were among the products that graced the convention floor at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Benjamin Brown

Is the press finally ready to take Bernie Sanders seriously? Bernie has been covered more as an entertaining ideologue, an eccentric uncle, a Larry David character, than a potential president. That may be starting to change. Howard Kurtz

Lawyer for Jeffery Epstein cellmate calls for hearing on lost video The attorney for Nicolas Tartaglione is asking the court to have an immediate hearing over the loss of surveillance footage taken in the hallway outside the cell at the time of Jeffrey Epstein's death, he says in a letter to Judge Kenneth K. Karas. David Aaro

CNN's Chris Cuomo rips Trump for 'pathetic' Schumer-Pelosi tweet: 'He has nothing else to offer' CNN anchor Chris Cuomo blasted President Trump over his "pathetic" retweet of a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in traditional Muslim attire with a backdrop of the Iranian flag. Joseph Wulfsohn