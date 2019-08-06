Genealogical Library Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed to help man the museum or genealogical library:

Thursdays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Library

Thursdays – Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Museum

(1-2 hour increments or stand-by basis, as needed)

Either at 117 West Avenue or 205 College Street, Hawkes Children Library

Contact PCHS via https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=polk%20county%20historical%20society&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Like us on FB or attend a meeting. Receive a Newsletter or notifications~~ Send your email or street/postal address!!

COME & JOIN US FOR AN EXCITING ADVENTURE IN POLK COUNTY HISTORY!