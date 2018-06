Mt. Zion East Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting the GAME ON Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 10 through Friday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Classes for Age 3 years through Adult and Dinner will be included!

The Kick-Off & Registration will be held on Saturday, June 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Mt. Zion is located at 1335 Mt. Zion East Church Road in Buchanan, GA.