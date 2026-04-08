Fuller wins runoff over Harris for GA 14

Republican Clay Fuller has won Georgia’s 14th Congressional District special election runoff, claiming the seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Fuller, a district attorney backed by President Trump, defeated Democrat Shawn Harris — a retired general and cattle farmer from Rockmart. Harris had actually led the first round of voting back in March in a 17-candidate field, but couldn’t overcome the district’s strong Republican lean.

Here in Polk County, Fuller won convincingly — taking four-thousand, three-hundred and twenty-five votes to Harris’s one-thousand, nine-hundred and fifteen. Trump endorsed Fuller in February and repeated that endorsement as recently as yesterday, urging voters in the 14th District to get out and support his candidate. Fuller served as a White House fellow during Trump’s first administration and is a lieutenant colonel in the Georgia Air National Guard.

The race played out against a tense backdrop — Trump had set a deadline of eight p-m Tuesday for Iran to reach a nuclear deal, though he later announced he was pulling back on further military action for two weeks to allow negotiations to continue.

Fuller’s win gives House Republicans a small boost to their slim majority. However, he’ll have to run again to serve a full two-year term — with a G-O-P primary set for May 19th and a possible runoff June 16th before a November general election.

Greene resigned from Congress in January after falling out with Trump.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​