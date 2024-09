Ex-Hall County solicitor general admits pocketing public funds ATLANTA – Former Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard pleaded guilty Friday to unlawfully using funds from the county and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia (PAC) to cover personal expenditures. Woodard was charged with one count of unprofessional conduct for claiming a number of travel expenditures for which she was not entitled and misusing […]

Georgia Power biomass projects spark opposition ATLANTA – An energy supply resource generally considered renewable and in plentiful supply in Georgia is running into opposition from environmental groups. Atlanta-based Georgia Power is seeking approval from the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to build three plants in South Georgia that would generate about 80 megawatts of electricity by burning wood pellets and […]

Harris wraps South Georgia campaign swing with Savannah rally ATLANTA – Vice President Kamala Harris capped a two-day campaign swing through South Georgia late Thursday afternoon with a rally in Savannah. The newly minted Democratic presidential nominee pulled no punches in describing the race against Republican former President Donald Trump as an uphill battle. “This is going to be a tight race until the […]

Six presidential candidates on Georgia ballot ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Thursday finalized a list of six presidential candidates whose names will appear on the state’s ballot Nov 5. Besides former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, Georgia voters will get a choice of four other third-party and independent candidates. […]

Middle Georgia man convicted in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol ATLANTA – A Middle Georgia man has been convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Michael Bradley, 50, of Forsyth was found guilty in federal court of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses including civil […]

Georgia Power teeing up four battery storage projects ATLANTA – Georgia Power will build battery energy storage systems (BESS) at four sites across the state, adding 500 megawatts of electrical generating capacity to help meet a growing demand for power primarily by large industrial customers. Battery storage is among a variety of power generation sources state energy regulators approved last April as part […]

Rural jobs, investment dominate Georgia economic growth ATLANTA – Georgia’s economic development efforts are continuing to feature a rural focus. The state Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team Thursday reported more than $20.3 billion in investment Georgia during the last fiscal year, with 429 facility expansions and new locations creating 26,900 new private-sector jobs. More than 18,300 of those jobs representing […]

Contraband epidemic plaguing Georgia prison system ATLANTA – Reduced staffing and aging infrastructure are contributing to an influx of contraband that is driving an increase in criminal activity inside Georgia prisons, the head of the state Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Correctional officers confiscated 14,497 cellphones inside state prisons last year, double the 7,224 seized in 2019, Commissioner of Corrections Tyrone […]

Former Atlanta CFO slapped with three-year prison sentence ATLANTA – Former Atlanta Chief Financial Officer Jim Beard has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a multi-year scheme to obtain money and property from the city for private use. Beard, 60, who now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., also must serve three years of supervised release after completing […]