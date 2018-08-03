Fresh Produce from State Special Olympics – Tractor Supply Store – Saturdays during Summer

The State Special Olympics will be selling fresh produce on Saturdays from 8:30 – 1:30 at Tractor Supply through the summer.
For more information: Ronni Heard, Polk State Special Olympic Coordinator, 706-302-0462
