Fresh Produce from State Special Olympics – Tractor Supply Store – Saturdays during Summer

August 3, 2018 Donna Hibbets Community News 0

The State Special Olympics will be selling fresh produce on Saturdays from 8:30 – 1:30 at Tractor Supply through the summer.

For more information:  Ronni Heard, Polk State Special Olympic Coordinator, 706-302-0462