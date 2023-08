Fox News announces live special programming surrounding coverage of first GOP presidential primary debate Fox News announced special live programming surrounding coverage of the first GOP primary debate on August 23, which will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

DC 'selectively enforced' defacement laws against BLM, pro-life group, federal appeals court rules An appeals court in Washington DC ruled authorities selectively enforced anti-defacement ordinances against pro-life demonstrators, overturning a lower court's dismissal of their lawsuit.

Rachel Maddow dragged for scolding stolen election claims with Hillary Clinton: 'Can y'all hear yourselves?' Critics hammered MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton on Tuesday after they sounded off on stolen election claims during a Monday night interview.

Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty in special counsel classified records probe Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records.