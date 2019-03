Are you paying too much for your healthcare and prescription drug coverage?

Learn 10 ways to save on Medicare from a certified State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselor.

Come to a free seminar at the Rockmart Public Library on Friday, March 22 at 10:30 a.m.

This event is presented by the Area Agency on Aging GeorgiaCares program.

For more information, call (706) 622-3635 or the number on the back of your “Medicare & You” handbook (866-552-4465, option 4).