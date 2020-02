Rebecca Grant: Is war in Afghanistan finally nearing an end? The 19-year war in Afghanistan may be nearing an end -- but a peace deal could still fall apart. Rebecca Grant

10 sites to watch movies for free What should I watch? This question plagues us, no matter how we watch TV. Once we’ve binged our favorite series, seen all the recommended shows and movies, and browsed every genre we could find, we still hit a wall. What’s left? we think, as we impatiently await the third season of “Westworld.”

Joshua Rogers: Here's why my wife and I still get into arguments – and how we're growing out of them As we work through conflict, we’re learning what always works (humility) and what never works (pridefulness). Joshua Rogers

Sanders aims for Nevada caucus win to keep momentum going -- but other Dems not giving up The White House race has moved west to Nevada, where the electorate is much more diverse, but Sen. Bernie Sanders is aiming for the same result -- a repeat performance of his victory in last week’s New Hampshire primary. Paul Steinhauser