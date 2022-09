Orioles hired investment bank to assess potential sale of team: report The future ownership of the Baltimore Orioles is in limbo after the team hired Goldman Sachs to "assess the prospects for selling the team," according to a report.

Gwyneth Paltrow posts bikini pic ahead of 50th birthday, embraces ‘wrinkles’ "Shakespeare in Love" actress Gwyneth Paltrow is marking her milestone 50th birthday by reflecting on her past and accepting her "wrinkles."

Maryland men charged with trafficking fentanyl into Connecticut The Justice Department said two Massachusetts men have been charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills in candy boxes and wrappers into Connecticut.

Taylor Swift fans speculate she'll perform at the Super Bowl Taylor Swift fans decided the pop star is going to be the next headliner of the Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL announced a new partnership with Apple Music.