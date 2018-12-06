FREE Clothes, Blankets, Used Toys, Hot Chocolate & Cookies – Friendly Baptist Church – December 14

Friendly Baptist Church, 67 Friendly Baptist Church Rd., Cedartown, GA 30125
Friday, December 14, 2018
“FREE” coats, blankets, hoodies, jackets and used toys!!! Hot chocolate and cookies!!!
Christian Life Center, 12 noon – 7 p.m.
