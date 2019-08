Malaysian police searching for cause of death in case of missing British teen found naked Malaysian police have yet to identify a definitive cause of death for a 15-year-old British teen who was found naked beside a small stream over a week after vanishing from her bedroom while on a family vacation, reports say. Paulina Dedaj

Influencers from viral 'Christian Girl Autumn' meme speak out: 'I'm a nice person' "We don’t ever want to speak to the manager!” Janine Puhak

Drug-resistant superbug 'highly adapted' to spread in hospitals, contaminate food, study finds A bacterium that can inflame the colon and cause “debilitating” diarrhea is evolving into two separate species, one of which could target — and could contaminate — hospital food, posing a risk to those whose immune systems may already be compromised, a new study says. Madeline Farber

Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich praises Colin Kaepernick's patriotism Legendary NBA head coach Gregg Popovich expressed his support for Colin Kaepernick at Team USA basketball practice when he was asked about divisiveness in the country and showing patriotism. Ryan Gaydos