An investigation remains underway after a former Cherokee Elementary School teacher was dismissed earlier in the month and turned herself in on a sexual assault charge on Tuesday.

Sante Alana Duncan, 27, of a 203 Mustang Drive, Dallas, was booked on a single charge of sexual assault by teacher/principal/assistant principal or other admins in sexual contact. She remained in custody this morning on the lone charge with no bond set.

