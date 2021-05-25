Floral Expressions Exhibit

All are invited to see the free Floral Expressions Art Exhibit at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center on view until June 24, 2021. Sixty artists from the NW Georgia area are represented in this outstanding exhibit. Artwork on 3 floors of this Arts Center with classes, workshops and camps as well. Contact RCAC at 770-684-2707 for more information. Hours: Tuesday 1-7 p.m, Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rockmart Cultural Arts Center located at 316 N. Piedmont Avenue, Building 300, Rockmart, GA