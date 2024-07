Ossoff launches inquiry aimed at protecting election workers ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the Justice Department (DOJ) and the FBI to make sure they’re taking steps to protect election workers this year and ensure the efficient administration of elections. In a letter dated Tuesday, Ossoff requested that the agencies detail their processes for receiving and responding to threats, the […]

State removes limits on donations to tax credits helping kids aging out of foster care ATLANTA – Limits on donations to a state tax credit that supports foster children aging out of the system were eliminated effective Monday. The General Assembly created the foster-care tax credit last year with a $20 million cap. In its first year, the program raised almost $11.6 million. About 700 young Georgians age out of […]

Housing bills among new state laws taking effect July 1 ATLANTA – With housing – particularly affordable housing – in short supply across Georgia, two new state laws about to take effect are aimed at an especially challenging group affected by the shortage: the homeless. The two bills, which the General Assembly passed overwhelmingly this year, are among a host of new laws covering a […]

State Gang Prosecution Unit expanding into Macon ATLANTA – The statewide Gang Prosecution Unit Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr created in 2022 is about to expand its operations. Starting Monday, a newly hired prosecutor and a new investigator will oversee the unit’s regional efforts in Macon-Bibb County. Currently, the unit is based in Atlanta, Albany, and Augusta. “Since creating our Gang Prosecution […]

Biden, Trump swap barbs in no-holds barred debate ATLANTA – Rules aimed at making Thursday night’s presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump more civil than their debates four years ago didn’t stop the two combatants from mixing it up. No audience was present to rile up the candidates during the 90-minute debate hosted by CNN. When the moderator […]

Newton County Commission chair indicted in fraud scheme ATLANTA – Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes and a local real estate broker have been indicted on federal charges of laundering money obtained through a fraud scheme. Banes, 48, and Stephanie Lindsey, 52, both of Covington, are charged with conspiracy to launder money and with money laundering. A federal grand jury also indicted Lindsey […]

Ossoff, Warnock launch probe of prison deaths ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators launched an inquiry Thursday aimed at strengthening tracking and data collection about deaths of inmates in federal, state, and local custody. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, are asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to improve reporting practices under a law that requires the Justice Department to collect […]

Port of Brunswick sets record for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick handled an all-time high of 86,577 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, a 26% increase over May of last year, the Georgia Ports Authority announced this week. About half of the machinery increase and approximately 15% of the increase in autos were related to the bridge collapse in Baltimore, […]

Land conservation group acquires properties near Ocmulgee Mounds ATLANTA – A nonprofit organization dedicated to land conservation has acquired two parcels of land in Middle Georgia that will support efforts to establish the Ocmulgee Mounds as Georgia’s first national park. The “Branson Tracts” occupy 931 acres in Bibb and Twiggs counties. The Open Space Institute has acquired the properties from conservation-minded landowner Martha […]