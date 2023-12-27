FIRST DAY HIKE

When: January 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at Potts Hollow Trailhead where Randy Cook, with Keep Polk Beautiful, will shuttle people to the hike at Indian Mountain access tail and back to Potts Hollow afterwards.

Description: This will be a 6 mile round trip hike of the new Pinhoti Acccess Train to Indian Mountain. It is a moderate to strenuous hike with the first 3 miles ascending uphill to the Pinhoti Train before leveling off to Indian Mountain. Please bring a trail lunch and be adequately prepared with correct shoes, clothing, and water.

PM Janet Jolly Edwards, Mark Edwards, or Jesse Cook for more infomation.