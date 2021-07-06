First Annual Color Run – CMS JV Football Cheerleaders

Saturday August 7th 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Help our newly formed CMS JV Football cheerleaders!! We are brand new and we’re building this squad from the ground up. We are in need of uniforms and other cheerleading supplies. Our squad consists of 17 amazing student athletes who love their Cedartown Bulldogs!! This event is going to be a lot of fun for all ages!!

Be a sponsor, vendor, or participant!!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/first-annual-color-run-tickets-159857043721?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

We run in memory of Polk County Students:

Jesus Betancourt, Ava Reed, Gracie Reed, Tori Luke, MJ Whatley, Destiny Wright, Abrianna High, and Rashaun Cummings