First Annual 5K Angel Walk

Moms United Presents: Our First 5K Angel Walk



Date: October 25th

Location: 609 S Main St, Cedartown Ga 30125



We are beyond excited to announce our first-ever 5K Angel Walk, hosted by Moms United!

This special event was created to honor the lives of precious children gone too soon.



This walk is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a movement of love, remembrance, and healing.

Whether you walk, run, donate, or simply show up in support, your presence matters.

Let’s come together as a community to uplift and remember.



How You Can Support:

• Sign up to walk or run

• Share this with friends and family

• Volunteer or donate in honor of an angel baby



We would be honored to have you join us. Please share, please come, and please support in any way you can.

Together, we can make a powerful impact.

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Cedartown/TheAngelWalk5K