Fill a Bag. Help Feed Families. – Saturday, May 12 – Place healthy nonperishable food donations near your mailbox.

Bag healthy nonperishable food and place it by the mailbox for letter carrier delivery to local food banks and pantries.

Donate items such as pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauce. Avoid glass containers.