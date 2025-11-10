Field of candidates set for interviews to fill open commissioner seat

The Polk County Commission will hold public interviews on Monday, November 17th, to select a new District 1 Commissioner.

Six candidates are in the running for the seat left vacant by the passing of Commissioner Gary Martin. They are David McElwee, Deborah Connelly, James Vines, David Lindsey, Chip Popham, and Zach Sanders.

McElwee — a former Assistant County Manager and U.S. Army veteran — was the final applicant before Wednesday’s deadline.

The public interviews will take place at the Polk County Police Headquarters Board Room on Cline Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown.

Commissioners have until December to make their choice. The person selected will serve the remainder of Martin’s term, which runs through the end of 2026.