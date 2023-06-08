Feeding the Hungry

Violence erupts in South Sudan UN site, leaving over 20 dead, dozens injured The medical charity MSF said Friday the death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a United Nations site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20.

Archdiocese of St. Louis to pay $1M settlement for sex abuse lawsuit The Archdiocese of St. Louis has agreed to a $1 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest with a history of abuse.

Mark Levin goes off after Trump announces new indictment: 'Is this a sick joke on the American people?!' "Life, Liberty, & Levin" host Mark Levin joined "Hannity" to discuss Trump's indictment by the DOJ and called this a "disgusting mark on American history."

Trump indicted on 38 federal counts out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into classified records Former President Trump was indicted on 38 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements, according to an unsealed copy of the indictment obtained by Fox News.