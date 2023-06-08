Feeding the Hungry

On Saturday, June 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the swings downtown,
Henry Ridley will be leading a group of volunteers to feed the hungry.
Call Henry Ridley at 706-936-6144 to volunteer or donate.
Come, watch, pray, or volunteer!!
