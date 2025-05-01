Family Fun Day!!!

International students win another legal decision against Trump administration’s immigration actions ATLANTA – A federal judge in Atlanta ordered the Trump administration on Friday to maintain the legal status of 133 current and former international college students who were legally admitted into the United States for school only to have their status suddenly revoked. The preliminary injunction by Judge Victoria Marie Calvert of the Northern District […]

Confusion, concern over the future of Medicaid management in Georgia ATLANTA – The future oversight over Georgia’s multi-billion-dollar Medicaid program is in limbo as companies battle over new management contracts after a lengthy bidding process. The medical safety net covered 2.5 million children, pregnant woman, low-income adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Georgia last year. The program totals $17 billion, with $5 billion from […]

UGA research farm breaks ground in Perry ATLANTA – University of Georgia officials broke ground Friday on a research farm next to the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. The 250-acre Grand Farm will serve as a hub for research, education, and sustainable farming practices. Innovative technology including precision agriculture, robotics and data analysis will be used to increase productivity while conserving resources. […]

Kemp signs IVF protections into law ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Thursday codifying into state law the right of women struggling to get pregnant to receive in vitro fertilization. House Bill 428, which the General Assembly passed with just one “no” vote, was among a half dozen health-care measures the governor signed during a ceremony at the Savannah Convention […]

Ossoff bill targets sexual assaults on federal prison staff ATLANTA – The U.S. Senate has passed legislation introduced by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., aimed at improving safety and security inside the federal prison system. The Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act, which senators passed by unanimous consent Thursday night, would require the Justice Department to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy for addressing inmate-on-staff sexual […]

Chancellor Perdue asks Trump administration to protect Okefenokee ATLANTA – Georgia’s former governor has thrown his clout behind the environmental movement to protect the Okefenokee Swamp, a move observers say will have political ramifications even though the legal impacts are probably minimal. Sonny Perdue, a cabinet member during President Donald Trump’s first term, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior […]

Georgia pre-k program takes steps to improve after slip in national rankings ATLANTA – Georgia’s lottery-funded pre-kindergarten program used to be the envy of the nation, offering high-quality schooling for free. But the program peaked in 2019 as enrollment started to fall, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic. “Ominously, some states that have been leaders in universal preschool continued a long-term decline in enrollment, including Florida, […]

Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador to China ATLANTA – The U.S. Senate confirmed former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., Tuesday as United States ambassador to China, multiple news outlets reported. Perdue received some bipartisan support in the 67-29 confirmation vote, with 15 Senate Democrats joining 51 Republicans and one independent in supporting his nomination. During one six-year term in the Senate, Perdue was […]

Foundation puts up $1M for Georgia workforce development ATLANTA – Georgia’s workforce development efforts are being bolstered by a two-year, $1 million grant from The BlackRock Foundation. The grant to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) was announced during Monday’s annual leadership summit the system of technical schools sponsored in Atlanta. The money will help technical college students complete training programs designed […]