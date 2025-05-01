Family Fun Day!!!

Please Join us for our Yard sale, Precious Paws nail clips for $5 (all proceeds will go to Humane Society),
Rockin’ Snow Cones will have treats to purchase for everyone including your Pups!!, Fun Activities and Prizes!
When: Saturday May 10, 2025 9am- 2pm
Where: Cedartown Polk County Humane Society
3416 Rockmart Hwy Cedartown, GA 30125
Contact: Barbie 404-520-3711 text /call to reserve your yard sale space (space is limited) or donate your gently used items for the Humane Society’s booth before Thur. May 8th.