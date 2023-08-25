Fam Blitz Live August 25, 2023 Church News, Community News, Local Events 0 September 20th at 6:30pm Bring the whole family and join us for a fun filled and exciting evening for Family Blitz Live! A ministry called Kids Blitz will be coming to lead us in a family game night with a purpose. Each game will tell a lesson we can learn in the Bible. It will be an action packed night that you and your family will greatly enjoy. Everything is free. Email or call us if you have any questions. 770-748-5252 or pastor@sbcedartown.org