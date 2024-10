Teacher of the Year joining Georgia Department of Education ATLANTA – Georgia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year is joining the state Department of Education to boost the agency’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts. Christy Todd, who spent 15 years teaching in Fayette County Public Schools, will lead projects aimed at growing the teacher pipeline. “Christy Todd is an outstanding educator who is passionate about […]

3rd Congressional District hopefuls debate immigration, abortion ATLANTA – Illegal immigration and abortion dominated a debate Sunday between the two candidates for Georgia’s open 3rd Congressional District seat. Republican Brian Jack and Democrat Maura Keller each focused on the issue that has most galvanized their respective bases, immigration for Jack and abortion for Keller. Jack, a former White House aide to then-GOP […]

Bishop a no-show at congressional debate ATLANTA – Republican congressional candidate Wayne Johnson criticized incumbent U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, Sunday for losing touch with Southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District during 32 years in office and said it’s time for a change. “When you’re running for Congress, you’ve got to get in tune with the people in the district. … “[Bishop] […]

Red staters urge voluntary approach to firearm safety ATLANTA – Even the reddest of red states can promote safe firearm storage without stepping on the Second Amendment, officials from two red states told Georgia lawmakers this week. Republican state Rep. Steve Eliason of Utah and Kathy Martinez-Prather, director of the Texas School Safety Center, testified before the Georgia Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study […]

State tax revenues decline in September ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections fell by 2.8% last month, resuming a downward pattern that has taken hold for much of this year, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday. After posting a one-month gain in August compared to the same month last year, state revenues declined by $91.2 million in September compared to September […]

Helene damage to Georgia farms estimated at $6.46 billion ATLANTA – Hurricane Helene caused at least $6.46 billion in losses to Georgia farmers, according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the University of Georgia College of Agriculture & Environmental Science. That represents direct crop losses, losses to businesses that support agriculture and forestry, losses to workers in those related industries, and estimated recovery and […]

Parents of teen shooting victims push for safe firearm storage legislation ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers should enact safe firearm storage legislation to reduce an epidemic of gun violence most dramatically illustrated by last month’s school shooting in Barrow County, two parents of teens killed by guns said Thursday. “It is a pain that never goes away,” said Julvonnia McDowell, whose14-year-old son JaJuan was shot and killed […]

Georgians still feeling impacts of Helene as Milton brushes by ATLANTA – About 50,000 Georgia electric customers were still without power Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as yet another massive storm – Hurricane Milton – was bearing down on Florida. Most Georgians remaining without power are in rural areas served by the state’s electric membership corporations (EMCs), Gov. Brian Kemp said late Wednesday […]

Judge rules Kemp doesn’t have to investigate State Election Board members ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force Gov. Brian Kemp to schedule an administrative hearing on whether to remove three members of the State Election Board. The ruling by Judge Ural Glanville sided with a legal opinion Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released last month asserting that […]