The Cedartown Sole Mates’ line dancing club will begin their Fall Introductory Line Dance Classes on Monday, Sept. 10th from 2:30 to 4:30.

The classes will be held at the Senior Center in Northwest Park (Bert Woods Park) which is at 605 Lyndon Drive. Classes are free.

For further information, please call Helen Keefer at 770-749-1962. Please leave a message if no answer.