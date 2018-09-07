Fall Gospel Meeting – Cedartown Church of Christ – September 16-20

“Be our honored guest at the Cedartown Church of Christ Fall Gospel Meeting.”

September 16-20

Guest Speaker:  R.W. Gray

Times of Services:  Sunday Bible Study 10:00 a.m.

Sunday Worship 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 7:00 p.m.