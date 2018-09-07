Fall Gospel Meeting – Cedartown Church of Christ – September 16-20

“Be our honored guest at the Cedartown Church of Christ Fall Gospel Meeting.”
September 16-20
Guest Speaker: R.W. Gray
Times of Services: Sunday Bible Study 10:00 a.m.
Sunday Worship 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 7:00 p.m.
“Be our honored guest at the Cedartown Church of Christ Fall Gospel Meeting.”
September 16-20
Guest Speaker: R.W. Gray
Times of Services: Sunday Bible Study 10:00 a.m.
Sunday Worship 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 7:00 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340