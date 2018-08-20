Fall Festival – Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society Parade and Dog Show – October 6

Saturday, October 6, Downtown Cedartown
Pet Parade and Dog Show – Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society
More details coming soon…
Get your costumes ready and be teaching cute tricks to your pups and be ready to enter the contest!
Saturday, October 6, Downtown Cedartown
Pet Parade and Dog Show – Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society
More details coming soon…
Get your costumes ready and be teaching cute tricks to your pups and be ready to enter the contest!
Copyright © 2018 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340