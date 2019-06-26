FALL BALL REGISTRATION

Cedartown Youth Baseball has opened online Fall Baseball sign ups on their website http://www.cedartownyouthbaseball.com
The CYB Board has decided to offer a discounted rate for Fall 2019 for households who sign up more than 1 child.
The rate will be $60 per child but this offer can ONLY be taken advantage of in person (cannot be done online).
In person sign ups will be held on 7/23, 7/30, 8/1, 8/6, and 8/8.
Times will be announced as we move closer to those dates.
Visit the CYB website or Facebook page to stay up to date!