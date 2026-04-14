Fairmount Summer Events

Democrat pushes abortion issue as he trails leader in polls ATLANTA — A Georgia Democrat aiming to win the primary race for governor fired a broadside against a competitor Monday because of his previous support for a ban on abortion, one of the most contentions topics of the era and a galvanizing issue for many female voters. Jason Esteves, who resigned from his state Senate […]

Gov. Kemp has a lot of bills on his desk after lawmakers finished their work ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers went home in a flurry of ripped paper, as is the custom at the end of the 40-day legislative session. The shreds floating through the House and Senate included some of the 2,241 bills introduced during the biennial assembly that started last year, plus more than 3,000 resolutions. Here is a […]

Georgia Legislature backed bill that would give residents new rights against homeowner associations ATLANTA — Among the more popular bills to pass out of the Georgia General Assembly last week was a measure that would make it more difficult for homeowners’ associations to foreclose on members’ homes over disputes about money. Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, told fellow lawmakers during hearings on the bill that he had heard numerous […]

QR codes will soon be illegal for tallying election results in Georgia, raising questions about the November midterms ATLANTA — When Georgia lawmakers went home on Friday, they left the state on a collision course with their own self-imposed deadline to change the way residents vote. In 2024, they banned the use of QR codes to tally election results starting July 1. Despite lengthy hearings on the problem before the legislative session last […]

Republican Clayton Fuller wins special election to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress ATLANTA — Republican Clayton Fuller was cruising to victory in the special election runoff Tuesday night to select a successor for former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to unofficial results. Fuller, a former district attorney endorsed by President Donald Trump, held more than a 10 percentage point margin over Democrat Shawn Harris, a retired […]

Schools could lose most if property tax legislation becomes law ATLANTA — Homeowners will get relief from their fast-rising property tax bills and may even see tax cuts if Gov. Brian Kemp signs Senate Bill 33 into law. But many other constituencies stand to lose, including one that cannot vote: children in public schools. Local governments and schools collect the money they need to pay […]

Georgia Republicans push through last-minute income and property tax cuts ATLANTA — Georgia House and Senate Republicans with competing agendas managed to push through income and property tax cuts as the curtain closed on the 2026 Georgia legislative session after midnight Friday. The Senate did not get its elimination of income taxes. The House did not get its elimination of property taxes. But both taxes […]

Failure of Georgia elections bill could lead to quick switch to hand-marked ballots ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers set up the possibility of a swift conversion to hand-marked paper ballots this year when they failed to pass a bill early Friday morning that would have gradually replaced the state’s touchscreen voting system. The Senate’s refusal to vote on the bipartisan elections bill leaves Georgia with computer-generated ballots that will […]

General Assembly passes budget that spends on early literacy and pensions ATLANTA — The youngest and oldest people in Georgia to whom the state owes a financial responsibility got something extra in the 2027 fiscal year budget that lawmakers sent to Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday night. State retirees could get a bump in their pensions after the state House and Senate agreed to add at least […]