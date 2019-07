'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown 'disappointed' in Mario Lopez over comments about transgender children "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown joined the chorus of people criticizing Mario Lopez over comments he made about parents who allow their children to choose their gender identity at an early age. Tyler McCarthy

Lee Carter: Democratic debate's second night -- After round one's hits, misses and surprises, look for this As an analyst and researcher, there are certain things I look for. Here is a breakdown of the winners and losers on Tuesday night and what to watch for on night two. Lee Carter

John Delaney reports fundraising surge, enjoys rare spotlight after Detroit debate John Delaney’s been running for the White House for two years. Now – for the first time since he launched his bid just six months into Donald Trump’s presidency – the former three-term centrist congressman from Maryland and longshot for the Democratic presidential nomination has become a part of the conversation. Paul Steinhauser

Critics slam CNN Democratic debate for ignoring Mueller, mock network’s ‘over-the-top’ coverage The first installment of CNN’s two-night Democratic primary debate was slammed by critics before it even began. Then it concluded without a single mention of CNN’s longstanding narrative that that blew up during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony. Brian Flood