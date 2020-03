Advisor to Iran's Supreme leader dies from coronavirus, as other top officials infected An advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has died from the coronavirus, which comes as other top officials in the country are reported to also be infected, according to multiple reports on Monday. David Aaro

Klobuchar rally cancelled as protesters take over stage protesting a murder prosecution Protesters hijacked an Amy Klobuchar campaign rally in St. Louis Park, Minn. Sunday night to protest the candidate’s 2002 prosecution of a man in the 2002 murder of a child, a local television station reported. Jack Durschlag

Mary Anne Marsh: Biden finds himself in the middle of some real March madness in race to stop Sanders The fact is that Biden’s firewall has to become spontaneous combustion across 14 states to even stay close on Super Tuesday. Mary Anne Marsh