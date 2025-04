Georgia lawmakers go home early, leaving unfinished business for next year ATLANTA – Georgia legislators clocked out unusually early Friday night, leaving behind stacks of unfinished bills, many of them torn into pieces for the ceremonial throwing of confetti that marks the final moments of a legislative session. Among the abandoned bills were several that had seemed to be a priority for Republican lawmakers. They had […]

Failure of speed-zone cameras bill leaves bad blood between Georgia House and Senate ATLANTA – An unexpectedly early end to the 2025 General Assembly session Friday night left a bid to put some restrictions on school-zone speed cameras in Georgia on the shelf until next year. While the Georgia House of Representatives was debating a substitute version of House Bill 651, the state Senate abruptly adjourned “sine die” […]

Georgia lawmakers approve measure that could help Trump, prison inmates ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers approved legislation late Friday that would give innocent people who were convicted and sent to prison money for the time they spent behind bars, while also allowing defendants to recover legal costs when their prosecutor is disqualified and the case against them is dismissed. Senate Bill 244 passed the Georgia Senate […]

Kemp signs RFRA bill ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed controversial religious freedom legislation Friday aimed at preventing government intrusion into Georgians’ rights to exercise their religious beliefs. The General Assembly’s Republican majorities passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on Wednesday primarily along party lines. “It’s common-sense legislation,” Kemp said after signing Senate Bill 36. “Georgians still remain the […]

State House Republicans balk at Savannah gun ordinance ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives passed legislation Friday aimed at a gun ordinance the Savannah City Council passed last year. The ordinance prohibits storing firearms in unlocked vehicles, with violators subject to a $1,000 fine and 30 days in jail. While House Republicans opposed the ordinance on its merits as infringing on gun […]

Fiscal ’26 state budget clears General Assembly ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a $37.7 billion fiscal 2026 state budget that prioritizes spending on education and prisons. After the state Senate passed the spending plan 54-1, the Georgia House of Representatives followed suit 170-5. A key line item the House and Senate had disagreed on before a joint conference […]

Georgia legislature approves more compensation for families of teachers killed at school ATLANTA – The families of teachers killed in mass shootings and other violent acts at school would get double the money under legislation that has passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly. The House of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to approve the Senate’s changes to House Bill 105 and send the bill to Gov. […]

Stage set for new PSC elections ATLANTA – This year’s long-delayed elections for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) have drawn eight candidates, including the two incumbents. The three-day qualifying period ended Thursday with District 2 Commissioner Tim Echols and District 3 Commissioner Fitz Johnson, both Republicans, signing up to run for reelection. Echols will be opposed in […]

Port of Savannah sets another monthly record ATLANTA – The Port of Savannah set a monthly record in March for containerized cargo traffic for the second month in a row, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Thursday. Savannah handled 534,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units last month, up from February’s record of 479,850 TEUs. The March total also was 17% above the same month […]