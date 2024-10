Parents of teen shooting victims push for safe firearm storage legislation ATLANTA – Georgia lawmakers should enact safe firearm storage legislation to reduce an epidemic of gun violence most dramatically illustrated by last month’s school shooting in Barrow County, two parents of teens killed by guns said Thursday. “It is a pain that never goes away,” said Julvonnia McDowell, whose14-year-old son JaJuan was shot and killed […]

Georgians still feeling impacts of Helene as Milton brushes by ATLANTA – About 50,000 Georgia electric customers were still without power Wednesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as yet another massive storm – Hurricane Milton – was bearing down on Florida. Most Georgians remaining without power are in rural areas served by the state’s electric membership corporations (EMCs), Gov. Brian Kemp said late Wednesday […]

Judge rules Kemp doesn’t have to investigate State Election Board members ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force Gov. Brian Kemp to schedule an administrative hearing on whether to remove three members of the State Election Board. The ruling by Judge Ural Glanville sided with a legal opinion Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released last month asserting that […]

Board of Regents seeking to ban transgender women from college sports ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents is asking two organizations that govern collegiate sports to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Tuesday’s unanimous vote came two years after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) voted to require students to participate in high school sports based on their gender at […]

Kemp declares emergency with massive Hurricane Milton headed for Florida ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Tuesday for 38 Georgia counties likely to be affected by Hurricane Milton, a massive storm expected to make landfall in west-central Florida Wednesday night. Milton intensified rapidly Monday into a Category 5 hurricane, with winds topping 180 miles an hour. The storm is expected to […]

State Election Board grappling with mass voter challenges ATLANTA – Georgia counties are systematically denying mass voter challenges brought by citizen activists instead of investigating them as the law requires, State Election Board Executive Director Mike Coan said Tuesday. The Republican-controlled board instructed Coan last month to look into how challenges are being handled in eight counties and report back with his findings. […]

Georgia high school Class of 2024 posts record graduation rate ATLANTA – Georgia’s high-school seniors posted a record graduation rate of 85.4% this year, up from 84.4% in 2023, the state Department of Education reported Tuesday. The statewide graduation rate has increased by 18 percentage points since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation first required by federal law in 2011. “These students faced […]

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban ATLANTA – The Georgia Supreme Court Monday reinstated Georgia’s six-week abortion ban while the state appeals last week’s Fulton County Superior Court decision declaring the law unconstitutional. Judge Robert McBurney ruled the Living Infants and Equality (LIFE) Act the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed in 2019 violates women’s privacy and equal protection rights. The law prohibits […]

GEORGIA MATCH direct college admissions program entering second year ATLANTA – More than 137,000 Georgia high school seniors will receive a personalized direct college admissions letter this month, as the GEORGIA MATCH program begins its second year. Each letter will list the public colleges and universities in Georgia that are holding a spot for the recipient. The 23 University System of Georgia (USG) institutions […]