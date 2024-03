General Assembly OKs COAM reform bill ATLANTA – Legislation aimed at reforming Georgia’s coin-operated amusement machines (COAM) industry is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after squeaking through the state Senate. Senators passed House Bill 353 Tuesday night 29-24, the minimum number of votes needed to pass legislation in the 56-member chamber. The House followed suit later by a much larger […]

Fishing rights bill wins final passage in General Assembly ATLANTA – Legislation guaranteeing Georgians the right to hunt and fish in the state’s navigable rivers and streams is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp. The state Senate gave final passage to House Bill 1172 Tuesday night 34-18, with a sizable contingent of opponents arguing it doesn’t go far enough to protect public access. […]

State Senate passes ‘culture wars’ education measure State Sen. Clint Dixon ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate passed legislation Tuesday crammed with multiple “culture wars” provisions affecting Georgia schools. House Bill 1104, which the Senate’s Republican majority passed 33-21 along party lines, originated in the House as a measure addressing mental-health risks for student athletes. But Senate Republicans added a host of controversial […]

Okefenokee bill clears Georgia House ATLANTA – Legislation declaring a three-year moratorium on the type of mining being planned near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge sailed through the Georgia House Tuesday. House lawmakers passed the bill 167-4, marking the first action the General Assembly has taken on plans to mine titanium along Trail Ridge in Charlton County. An earlier bill […]

Fiscal ’25 state budget easily clears Georgia Senate ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate overwhelmingly passed a $36.1 billion fiscal 2025 state budget Tuesday, signing off on pay raises for state employees and public school teachers. With Georgia sitting atop a $16 billion revenue surplus, the state can afford $4,000 cost-of-living increases for most state workers, with $3,000 raises on top of that for […]

VA Regional Office renamed for Johnny Isakson U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson ATLANTA – The Atlanta Veterans Affairs Regional Office was formally renamed in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson Monday during a ceremony at the building in Decatur. Isakson, who died in 2021, served as chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 2015 until he retired from the Senate […]

Lawmakers target illegal immigrants after hearing from murder victim’s father ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate passed two bills aimed at illegal immigration this week, one day after the father of murder victim Laken Riley urged lawmakers to take a tougher stand on the issue. The 22-year-old nursing student was killed on the University of Georgia campus in Athens last month. A 26-year-old Venezuelan man allegedly […]

Oxendine pleads guilty in health-care fraud scheme John Oxendine ATLANTA – Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiracy to commit health-care fraud in a scheme involving the ordering of unnecessary medical tests. Oxendine, 61, admitted that his insurance consulting business ordered the tests from a lab company in Texas in return for […]

CON overhaul gains final passage in General Assembly ATLANTA – Legislation containing the most significant reforms in decades to Georgia’s law governing hospital construction and new medical services is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp. The General Assembly give final passage late Thursday to a bill loosening restrictions in Georgia’s Certificate of Need (CON) law. The state House of Representatives passed the […]