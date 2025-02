Georgia poll worker pleads guilty to making a bomb threat at election office ATLANTA – A former Macon area poll worker pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to mailing a bomb threat to a local elections office and admitted lying about it to the FBI. Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to conveying false information about a bomb threat and making hoaxes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s […]

EV supplier cancels plan to build plant near Statesboro ATLANTA – A Massachusetts-based electric vehicles supplier has abandoned plans to build a manufacturing facility in Bulloch County. Aspen Aerogels Inc., which makes thermal barriers that insulate the batteries on electric cars from fires, announced Thursday in an investor call that instead of building a second plant near Statesboro, it will increase production capacity at […]

Georgia House taking the lead on school safety ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives passed legislation last year offering tax credits to Georgians who buy safe firearm storage devices such as trigger locks and gun safes, but the bill died in the state Senate. Doing nothing is no longer an option following last September’s mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow […]

Georgia’s international exports keep growing ATLANTA – Georgia businesses continued years of export growth last year, with a 6.4% gain and more than $53 billion in merchandise shipped, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday. Top exports were civilian aircraft and parts at $12.6 billion, motor vehicles at $2.4 billion, computers at $1.8 billion, telephone sets at $1.6 billion, and medical devices […]

Georgia Senate targets local governments over immigration enforcement ATLANTA – Local government officials and employees who violate a state law requiring them to cooperate with federal immigration authorities could face new financial consequences under legislation adopted by the Georgia Senate Thursday. Senate Bill 21 passed 33-18 in a near party-line vote in the Republican-dominated chamber. The legislation would strip local governing bodies and […]

Georgia Senate committee seeks to make puberty blockers illegal ATLANTA – Legislation that would make it illegal for doctors and hospitals to administer puberty blockers to children is advancing through Georgia’s Republican-controlled Senate. The General Assembly previously prohibited irreversible procedures, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone replacement therapies. Senate Bill 30 would add bans on the use of reversible treatments and puberty blockers on […]

Commercial real estate firm head pleads guilty in $62.8M fraud scheme ATLANTA – A New York City man has pleaded guilty to running a massive investment fraud scheme involving a planned commercial real estate project in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Elchonon “Elie” Schwartz, 46, admitted his guilt on one count of wire fraud in federal court Wednesday and faces a maximum of 20 years in […]

Brunswick now nation’s top port for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick has supplanted Baltimore as the nation’s busiest port for autos and heavy equipment. The Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last year, Griff Lynch, president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, said Wednesday at the annual Brunswick State of the […]

State economist warns tariffs could raise prices, hurt exports ATLANTA – Tariffs President Donald Trump has imposed since taking office last month pose the greatest risk to Georgia’s economy, State Economist Robert Buschman told state lawmakers Wednesday. Broad and high tariffs on imports likely will drive up prices for Georgia consumers, while retaliatory tariffs levied by America’s trading partners could damage export industries, Buschman […]