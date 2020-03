Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. the UMW will sponsor an AGAPE Meal in celebration of Good Friday

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at noon – Spring Festival for Children and youth activities.

Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Sunrise Service with Breakfast to follow in the fellowship hall.

All are welcome!

Rev. Bobby Church, Pastor of Marietta Street UMC