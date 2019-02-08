Drug Task Force arrests woman after months-long investigation

Media Release

The Polk County Drug Task Force arrested a 27-year-old Cedartown woman after a five-month investigation.

Carrie Crowley, of a 1580 Johnson’s Lake Road address, was arrested on January 24 after a search warrant was executed.

Crowley was charged with numerous drug related offenses. These include: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of Schedule IV narcotic.

During the search warrant, DTF agents seized one-quarter pound of meth, a 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, two firearms and $6,961 in cash.

The Polk County Drug Task Force would like to thank these agencies for their assistance in this investigation: West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Police Department.